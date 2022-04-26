News (NASDAQ:NWS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.29

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.29 and last traded at $20.29, with a volume of 355265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.39.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. News had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in News by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in News by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in News by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in News by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWS)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

