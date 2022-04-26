Newscrypto (NWC) Price Hits $0.26

Newscrypto (NWC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $39.24 million and $3.66 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000645 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

