Nexo (NEXO) Price Reaches $2.17

Nexo (NEXO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for $2.17 or 0.00005667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $12.38 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo (NEXO) is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

