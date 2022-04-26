NextDAO (NAX) One Day Volume Tops $147,698.00

NextDAO (NAX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 26th. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $147,698.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001678 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00044115 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.94 or 0.07409362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003276 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,329,899,523 coins and its circulating supply is 2,289,667,414 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.