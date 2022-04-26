NextEra Energy’s (NEE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NEE. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.44.

NYSE NEE opened at $74.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.39. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $145.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.05, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

