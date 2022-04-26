NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. NextGen Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXGN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ:NXGN traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.82. 8,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,655. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,035.04, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,275,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $48,176.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,896 shares of company stock worth $1,520,490. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after buying an additional 24,769 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

