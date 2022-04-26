NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Trading Up 4%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) shares rose 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.48. Approximately 66,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,491,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.50 to $11.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.37.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.09.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $509.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $3,886,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,075,663 shares of company stock worth $9,487,666 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 44.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

