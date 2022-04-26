Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,561 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $248.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,947,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,352. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.96.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

