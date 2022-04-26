Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,186 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 2.5% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $35,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,718 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,799,000 after purchasing an additional 697,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.84.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $65.05. 21,969,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,876,326. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $281.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 512,819 shares of company stock worth $32,431,674. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

