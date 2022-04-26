Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Decreases Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in State Street were worth $14,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 30,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 728,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,720,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

State Street stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,227,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,959. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $67.73 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

