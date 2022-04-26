Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $23.05 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.6% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $23,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.35.

NYSE CAT traded down $6.00 on Tuesday, hitting $210.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,142,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,646. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $112.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.36 and a 200-day moving average of $208.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.