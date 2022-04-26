Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $29.53 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 263,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 2.0% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $29,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after buying an additional 108,520 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,681,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Liberum Capital downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 750.00 to 850.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.20.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.78. 1,414,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,517. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.741 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.85%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

