Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $74.12 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 5.1% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $74,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,622 shares of company stock worth $79,418,240 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.79. 7,765,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,183,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.78. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $130.29 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.