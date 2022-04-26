Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Lowers Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,958,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,771. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.69. The stock has a market cap of $131.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.08 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. OTR Global raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.76.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

