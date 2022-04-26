Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.88. The company had a trading volume of 21,283,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,048,354. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average of $59.08. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $50.41 and a 52 week high of $68.18.

