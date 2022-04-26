Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Lowers Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,922 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 829,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,410,000 after acquiring an additional 109,976 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 39,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 29,225 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.36.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.19. 7,196,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,360,355. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

