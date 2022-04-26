Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 1,133,445 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,160,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133,445 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 2.24% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $87,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,253,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,537,000 after buying an additional 51,843 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 102,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 21,312 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 727,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lance Baldo sold 2,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $184,594.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,869 shares of company stock worth $366,357 over the last 90 days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

ADPT traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.61. 1,773,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $44.97.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

