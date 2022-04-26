Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 2,400,339 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400,339 shares during the quarter. Twitter comprises approximately 2.4% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Twitter worth $448,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Twitter by 2.0% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 94,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 522,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,613,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $781,743 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.68. 114,495,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,905,637. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWTR. MKM Partners downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.65.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

