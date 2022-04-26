Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MPC stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.47. 5,186,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,638,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $93.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.