Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,564,456 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $61,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in PayPal by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after purchasing an additional 228,090 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $34,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,131,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,157,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.79 and a 200 day moving average of $162.65. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.57 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.33 per share, with a total value of $1,002,372.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

