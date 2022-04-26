Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601,657 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $77,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Signify Health by 815.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter valued at $282,000.

Signify Health stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 142.47 and a beta of 1.31. Signify Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.93.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.26 million. Signify Health had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.36%. Signify Health’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signify Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

In related news, EVP Laurel Douty bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

