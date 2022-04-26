Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,223 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,134 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Devon Energy by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,821 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 240,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 40,807 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 190,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 96,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 284,806 shares in the company, valued at $17,501,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $56.40. 9,183,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,067,366. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.79. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $65.45.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.92%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

