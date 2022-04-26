Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $166.87 Million Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,277,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 293,802 shares during the period. Iridium Communications makes up approximately 0.9% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 3.24% of Iridium Communications worth $166,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 65,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.38. The company had a trading volume of 539,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,919. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3,800.00 and a beta of 1.15. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.83 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

