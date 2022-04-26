Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $41.41 Million Stock Holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,343,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868,063 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $41,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Genius Sports by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GENI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.65.

Genius Sports stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 654,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,193. Genius Sports Limited has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $774.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.82.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

