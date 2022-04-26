Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $545,000 Stock Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of TPI Composites worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TPI Composites by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,372,000 after acquiring an additional 462,156 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in TPI Composites by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TPI Composites by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in TPI Composites by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TPIC traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 760,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $59.63.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.62.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

