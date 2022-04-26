Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $792,000 Position in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.26% of Oil States International worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 1,840.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Oil States International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 18,430 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Oil States International by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 157,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Oil States International by 45.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 123,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 38,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Oil States International in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Shares of NYSE OIS traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 646,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,454. Oil States International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $391.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20.

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $161.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oil States International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oil States International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.