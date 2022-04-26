Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $944,000 Stock Position in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Proterra were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Proterra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Proterra by 341.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 38.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proterra stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.39. 1,443,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,325. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.48. Proterra Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 9.64 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $68.41 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Proterra Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Proterra from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Proterra from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proterra has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

