Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,043,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,515 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Peloton Interactive worth $73,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 4.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 109,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 17.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.02. 8,772,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,654,133. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.50.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.21). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $65,661.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $78,663.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

