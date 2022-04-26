Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 217.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,512,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,936,136 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets makes up about 1.4% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.69% of Robinhood Markets worth $262,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $1,231,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $22,169,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,989.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $29,606.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,324,842 over the last 90 days.

Shares of HOOD stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. 14,353,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,227,113. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $85.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.95.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOOD. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Robinhood Markets Profile (Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.