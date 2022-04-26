Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,357,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $47,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 159,019 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $706,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

ARCT stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 487,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,200. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $514.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.99.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,647.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

