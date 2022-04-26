Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,320,858 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 438,117 shares during the period. Coinbase Global makes up 5.8% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,106,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $405.00 to $394.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.74.

COIN stock traded down $4.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,699,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,721,347. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.51 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.82 and its 200-day moving average is $233.16.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. The company’s revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.