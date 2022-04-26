Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,242,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.30% of Fate Therapeutics worth $72,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,105,301.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $143,672.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,342,037.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,624 shares of company stock worth $3,270,224 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FATE traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $97.43.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.04). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

