Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 162,390 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,203,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,390 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $127,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nomura cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.84. 14,580,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,827,179. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $144.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.19. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.72. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

