Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,262,090 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262,090 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Pinterest by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 92,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

PINS stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.22. 13,181,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,919,671. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.68. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $81.77.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,666,115.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $1,217,389.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 355,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,644,555. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

