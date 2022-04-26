Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,693 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,607,000 after acquiring an additional 417,123 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 9.7% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,212,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,651,000 after acquiring an additional 639,153 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 22.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,127 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 10.4% during the third quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 5,322,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,576,000 after acquiring an additional 502,143 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,974,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,976,000 after acquiring an additional 167,985 shares during the period. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.68.

TECK traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $35.16. 7,677,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,669,902. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

