Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.816-$5.816 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.58 billion-$7.58 billion.

Shares of NDEKY stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $33.85. 30,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,867. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.20. Nitto Denko has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $44.42.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nitto Denko will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nitto Denko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

