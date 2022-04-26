Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Stock Price Down 25%

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Rating) shares dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 949,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 321,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 16.28 and a quick ratio of 16.26. The stock has a market cap of C$15.13 million and a PE ratio of 3.68.
About Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB)
See Also
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
Receive News & Ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.