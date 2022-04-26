Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Royalty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.03.

TSE:NSR opened at C$9.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$582.00 million and a PE ratio of -249.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. Nomad Royalty has a 12-month low of C$7.34 and a 12-month high of C$12.00.

Nomad Royalty ( TSE:NSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$8.55 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Nomad Royalty will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -416.71%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

