Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NPI shares. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price objective on Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price objective on Northland Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC increased their price target on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Northland Power to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

TSE:NPI traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$39.60. The company had a trading volume of 474,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,306. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$34.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of C$8.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.54.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$640.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$557.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.5000001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 110.16%.

Northland Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

