Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

NWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.40.

Shares of NWN opened at $49.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $57.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 22,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 9.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 366.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

