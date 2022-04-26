NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NRG Energy’s operations are subject to extensive regulations at both federal and state levels. The utility’s international operation exposes it to political and economic risks, which may negatively impact its business. The functioning of old units might result in unplanned outages and disrupt operations. Also, the performance could be impacted by disruption of fuel delivery. The stiff competition in the wholesale power market is a key headwind. In the past year, shares of the company have underperformed the industry. The company continues to expand through organic and inorganic initiatives. NRG Energy’s diverse customer base provides stability and customer migration will not affect earnings. It is boosting shareholder value via dividend payments. The company is strengthening its balance sheet through proper management of debts.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on NRG. UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.67.

NRG opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. NRG Energy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.00%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

