Nsure.Network (NSURE) Trading 1.1% Higher This Week

Nsure.Network (NSURE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 26th. Nsure.Network has a total market capitalization of $300,372.93 and approximately $1.72 million worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nsure.Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nsure.Network has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00033171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00103911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Nsure.Network Coin Profile

Nsure.Network (NSURE) is a coin. Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 coins. Nsure.Network’s official website is nsure.network/# . Nsure.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@nsure_network . Nsure.Network’s official Twitter account is @Nsure_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nsure.Network works like an insurance company that is governed by Nsure stakers. By taking a risk from an individual, and spreading that risk around a community, the individual is able get their risk in the open finance world covered. Nsure.Network is built to protect and hedge your DeFi risk on different protocols. “

