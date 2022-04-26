NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NUVSF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.03.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:NUVSF traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 33,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,448. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.