NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s 7th Largest Position

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,037,941 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 207,733 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.5% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $305,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 305.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 964.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 570.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.19.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $11.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,121,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,818,414. The company has a market capitalization of $547.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $134.59 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

