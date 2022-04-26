NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,585 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 6.3% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 298.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 295.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,832,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821,357 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $11.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.91. 722,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,675,027. The stock has a market cap of $547.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $134.59 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.87 and its 200-day moving average is $261.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.19.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

