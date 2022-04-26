Nvwm LLC Buys 161 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Nvwm LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after acquiring an additional 419,143 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,814,000 after acquiring an additional 196,377 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,761,000 after acquiring an additional 110,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,067,000 after acquiring an additional 109,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,943,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.40.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $7.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $464.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,657. The company has a 50 day moving average of $519.68 and a 200 day moving average of $567.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $460.36 and a 1-year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

