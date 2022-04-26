Nvwm LLC Buys 5,636 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.15. The stock had a trading volume of 634,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,284,197. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.