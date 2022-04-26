Nvwm LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,113 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Starbucks by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.60. The company had a trading volume of 235,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,134,776. The stock has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.66. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $76.73 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

