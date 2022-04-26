Nvwm LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 321.7% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 51.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE stock traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,048,597. The company has a market cap of $193.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.11 and its 200-day moving average is $150.42.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

