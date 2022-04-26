Nvwm LLC Has $36,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,606,258. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.48 and its 200-day moving average is $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $356.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

